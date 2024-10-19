SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 72,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

