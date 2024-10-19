SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,272 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 747,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 719,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,671,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

