SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Lifted by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 93,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,699,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,004,000 after buying an additional 143,033 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

