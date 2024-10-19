SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Decreased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
SDY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.68. 124,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,180. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $144.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
