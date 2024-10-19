SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 2.9% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $143.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $144.06. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.97.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

