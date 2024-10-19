ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 1.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 122,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. 21,355,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,091,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

