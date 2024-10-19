ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $15.07 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of First American Financial worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 56.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 340.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FAF. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

FAF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 466,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,442. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.35%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

