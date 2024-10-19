ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $22.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,560 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.04. 6,728,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

