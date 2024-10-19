ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $25.23 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Amgen by 547.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,137,000 after purchasing an additional 162,223 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Amgen by 27.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,237,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,179,000 after purchasing an additional 481,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.66. 1,552,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.90.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.48.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

