ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

Shares of CVS traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.34. 42,250,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,228,169. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

