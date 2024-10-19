ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 48,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Aflac Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,971. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

