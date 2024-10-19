St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS) Trading Up 7.5% – Should You Buy?

St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.
St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Company Profile
Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V)
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.