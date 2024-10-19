STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $38.54 on Monday. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 142.31%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

