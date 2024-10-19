STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001596 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $135.03 million and $471,357.04 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

