Steem Price Tops $0.18 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. Steem has a total market cap of $86.43 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,468.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.80 or 0.00535727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00107781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00233897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00028474 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00027887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00074742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 474,138,107 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

