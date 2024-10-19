STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) versus Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Head-To-Head Comparison

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) and Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for STMicroelectronics and Intchains Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 0 4 7 1 2.75 Intchains Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $43.13, suggesting a potential upside of 54.10%. Intchains Group has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.28%. Given Intchains Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intchains Group is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 19.68% 18.18% 12.52% Intchains Group 12.96% 2.57% 2.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Intchains Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Intchains Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $15.41 billion 1.64 $4.21 billion $3.90 7.18 Intchains Group $80.47 million 3.14 -$3.78 million ($0.10) -42.10

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intchains Group has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Intchains Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs), and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; and radio frequency (RF) products. It also offers application-specific standard products for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. In addition, the company provides assembly and other services. It sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. The company serves automotive, industrial, personal electronics and communications equipment, and computers and peripherals markets. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

