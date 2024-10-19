StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $139.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.95.
S&W Seed Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than S&W Seed
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.