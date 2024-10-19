StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $139.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.