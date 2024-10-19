StockNews.com Lowers S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

