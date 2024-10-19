Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $218,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 127,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $65.36 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

