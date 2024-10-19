Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 862 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $50,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

LLY stock opened at $917.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $921.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $857.37. The company has a market cap of $872.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

