Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,838.2% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,114,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,079 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 589.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 804,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,559,000 after purchasing an additional 687,817 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $167.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.20.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.