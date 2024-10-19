Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $561,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 240,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 6.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,790,149. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $83.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

