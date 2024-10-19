Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 3.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in EQT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQT. Mizuho lowered their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

