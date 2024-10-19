Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.0505 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $17,466.74 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,647.90 or 0.03867328 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00041311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

