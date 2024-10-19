Stratos Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $125.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $72.48 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

