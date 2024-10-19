Stratos Investment Management LLC Buys 1,088 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,398,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 237.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $222.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.53 and a 200-day moving average of $204.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $222.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.