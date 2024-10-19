Stratos Investment Management LLC Buys 192,452 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,452 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 1,377.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOVI opened at $28.32 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.