Stratos Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,507 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 712.3% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

