Stratos Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,749 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 438.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $63.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.08. The company has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.