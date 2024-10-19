Stratos Investment Management LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 135,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,997,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,078,000 after purchasing an additional 654,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,640,000.

Get Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLIA opened at $20.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36.

About Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.