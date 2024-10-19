Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,743 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $193.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

