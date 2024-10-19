Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,215 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $392.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.80. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $393.71.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.