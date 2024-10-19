Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IVW stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

