Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:PJUN opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

