Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.04% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,500,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,232,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,033,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period.

RFV stock opened at $121.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.39. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.95 and a 12-month high of $121.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

