Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 488 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,636,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,372,157,000 after purchasing an additional 604,895 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 743.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,105,000 after buying an additional 296,646 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,316,000 after buying an additional 247,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $767.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.16.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $601.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.09. The firm has a market cap of $229.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

