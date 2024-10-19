Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $242.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.78. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.