Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $47,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after buying an additional 999,735 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 982,323 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after acquiring an additional 863,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after acquiring an additional 727,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,047,000 after purchasing an additional 686,255 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $182.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.09. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

