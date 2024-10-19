Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $14.86 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,483,000 after acquiring an additional 765,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,449,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,371,000 after purchasing an additional 394,881 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,697,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,500,000 after purchasing an additional 179,790 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,311,000 after buying an additional 698,560 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,673,000.

BATS:CALF opened at $46.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

