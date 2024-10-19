Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.20% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $24,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth about $292,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 20.7% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 66,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

RDVY opened at $60.57 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.