Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 316 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.40% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $17,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 16,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average is $92.05. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

