Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 6,612 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $32,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

FTCS stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

