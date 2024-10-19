Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.85 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0002379 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

