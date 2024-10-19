Substratum (SUB) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.85 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,174.69 or 1.00020478 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007523 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000889 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006376 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00066903 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0002379 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

