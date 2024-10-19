Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 9,644 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at $39,783,900.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.34 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

