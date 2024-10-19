SUNDOG (SUNDOG) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. SUNDOG has a total market capitalization of $208.87 million and $68.63 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUNDOG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00250592 BTC.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG’s launch date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

Buying and Selling SUNDOG

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,422,087 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.21883937 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $74,147,862.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

