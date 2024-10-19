sUSD Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $12.70 million and approximately $343,334.69 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 12,700,211 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

