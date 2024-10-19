Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.33. 180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

