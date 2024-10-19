Syscoin Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $80.46 million and $1.67 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,444.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.00536215 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00027920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00074963 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 792,569,633 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.