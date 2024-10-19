T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,663 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.0% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $46,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,667,000 after buying an additional 184,059 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.21. 3,334,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,292. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.85 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The firm has a market cap of $261.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.05.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.50 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

